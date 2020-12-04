Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
U.S. Legal News

Biotech group to sue Trump administration over drug pricing plan: STAT news

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The biotech pharmaceutical industry is filing a lawsuit on Friday against the Trump administration over new U.S. rules to lower drug prices, STAT news reported citing a statement from the companies’ lobbying group.

The Biotechnology Innovation Organization’s lawsuit, to be filed later on Friday, will seek to block implementation of the administration’s so-called most favored nations drug price policy, the news organization said.

Writing by Susan Heavey, Editing by Franklin Paul

