Biotech group to sue Trump administration over drug pricing plan -STAT news

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The biotech pharmaceutical industry is filing a lawsuit on Friday against the Trump administration over new U.S. rules to lower drug prices, STAT news reported citing a statement from the companies’ lobbying group.
The Biotechnology Innovation Organization’s lawsuit, to be filed later on Friday, will seek to block implementation of the administration’s so-called most favored nations drug price policy, the news organization said.
