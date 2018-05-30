FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2018 / 4:57 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump: major drug companies to announce voluntary price cuts soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 30 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he expects major drug companies to cut prices on their products, but did not provide details.

“You’re going to have some big news. I think we’re going to have some of the big drug companies in two weeks said they’re going to announce, because of what we did, they’re going to announce voluntary massive drops in prices,” Trump said at a signing ceremony for a new law making it easier for seriously ill people to try experimental treatments. (Reporting by Steve Holland Writing by Lisa Lambert Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

