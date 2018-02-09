FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 9, 2018 / 11:17 PM / in a day

Trump to nominate White House aide for drug czar -White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump intends to nominate White House aide Jim Carroll to serve as director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy, a post popularly known as the drug czar, the White House said in a statement on Friday.

Carroll, who currently serves as White House deputy chief of staff, must be confirmed by the Senate. “We have full confidence in Jim to lead ONDCP to make significant strides in combatting the opioids crisis, reducing drug use, and coordinating U.S. drug policy,” the statement said. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)

