Europe needs 'pro-growth agenda,' not monetary easing -Trump adviser

WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The European Union needs a “pro-growth agenda,” and not more easing of monetary policy, to pull its economy out of the doldrums, a top adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday.

“I do not believe, this is just me talking, that more liquidity and more quantitative easing is going to do the job,” White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told Fox Business. “Europe needs a pro-growth agenda if they expect to normalize their interest rates. Just pouring more and more money in is not the issue.”

“You’ve heard President Trump speak to this,” Kudlow added. “He does not like the idea that Europe, either wittingly or unwittingly, is essentially manipulating the euro currency downward.” (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Tim Ahmann; Editing by Bernadette Baum)