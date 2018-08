WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump praised the strength of the U.S. dollar on Thursday after the greenback reached a 14-month high against a broad basket of currencies a day earlier.

“Money is pouring into our cherished DOLLAR like rarely before,” Trump wrote on Twitter, citing the strength of the U.S. economy. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Tim Ahmann Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)