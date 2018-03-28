FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 28, 2018 / 5:51 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

U.S. judge refuses to toss suit against Trump on foreign payments

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 28 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Wednesday gave the go ahead to part of a lawsuit that accuses President Donald Trump of flouting constitutional safeguards against corruption by maintaining ownership of his business empire while in office.

U.S. District Judge Peter Messitte in Greenbelt, Maryland refused a request by the Justice Department to throw out the case entirely, although he narrowed the claims to include only those involving the Trump International Hotel in Washington and not Trump’s businesses outside of the U.S. capital. (Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham)

