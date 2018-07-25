FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 25, 2018 / 4:58 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

U.S. judge rejects Trump bid to dismiss foreign payments lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Wednesday rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest effort to dismiss a lawsuit accusing him of violating the Constitution by doing business with foreign governments while occupying the White House.

U.S. District Judge Peter Messitte in Greenbelt, Maryland said the plaintiffs, the attorneys general of Maryland and the District of Columbia, plausibly alleged that Trump has violated the Constitution’s “emoluments” clause, which is designed to prevent corruption and foreign influence.

A federal judge in Manhattan had in December dismissed a similar lawsuit against Trump by other plaintiffs. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.