Trump nominates acting EPA head, an ex-coal lobbyist, to run agency

WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday nominated acting EPA chief Andrew Wheeler to run the agency permanently, the White House said, placing a former energy lobbyist at the helm of the nation’s top environmental regulator.

The widely anticipated nomination provides Trump another avid supporter of his deregulatory and pro-fossil fuels agenda, but without the constant criticism over alleged mismanagement that plagued Wheeler’s predecessor, Scott Pruitt. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Peter Cooney and Tim Ahmann)

