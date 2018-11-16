Energy
Trump seeks to make acting EPA head Wheeler permanent

WASHINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Friday he would nominate the acting head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Andrew Wheeler, to take on the position permanently.

Wheeler took the reins at EPA after former administrator Scott Pruitt resigned in July following a slew of ethical controversies that included his first-class travel, round-the-clock security detail, and expensive office equipment. Trump made the announcement during a medal-of-freedom ceremony at the White House. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Additional reporting by Makini Brice; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by David Gregorio)

