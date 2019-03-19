Company News
March 19, 2019 / 3:56 PM / in an hour

Trump says will check claim social media chief blocked by FB

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he will look into Facebook’s apparent decision to block public comments by White House social media director Dan Scavino.

Scavino posted a screen shot late on Monday of a message from Facebook saying he was temporarily blocked from making public comments because some of his comments had been reported as spam. “I will be looking into this!” Trump said in a Twitter post. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below