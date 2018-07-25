FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018

Trump to discuss trade, agriculture with farm state Republicans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will meet at the White House with a group of 13 farm-state Republican senators and representatives on Thursday to talk about trade, a top issue in their states ahead of November congressional elections.

The meeting, scheduled for 4 p.m. (2000 GMT), comes a day after the Trump administration announced $12 billion in aid for farmers hit by tariffs from China, the European Union and other countries retaliating against tariffs that Trump levied on steel, aluminum and other products. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton Writing by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

