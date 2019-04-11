White House's Kudlow says Jerome Powell can turn into good Fed chairman

WASHINGTON, April 11 (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Thursday that he has confidence in Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and believes he will turn into a good central bank chairman.

At a speaking event, Kudlow also said the White House is sticking by Herman Cain as a candidate for a Federal Reserve Board seat at the moment. President Donald Trump insists that Cain go through the Senate confirmation process but still supports him, said Kudlow.