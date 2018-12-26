Fed chair’s job is not in jeopardy, White House adviser Hassett says

WASHINGTON, Dec 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s job is not in jeopardy, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said on Wednesday, following President Donald Trump’s repeated criticism of the central bank and Powell for raising interest rates.

Asked by reporters at the White House if Powell’s job was safe, Hassett said: “Yes, of course, 100 percent.” Asked again if Powell’s job was not in jeopardy from Trump, Hassett said: “Absolutely.” (Reporting by Makini Brice; Writing by Mohammad Zargham Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)