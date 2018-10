WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump renewed his criticism of the Federal Reserve on Thursday, saying it was being “too aggressive” in its policies and was making a big mistake on interest rates.

The FED is getting “a little bit too cute,” Trump said in an interview with the “Fox & Friends” program. “They’re making a big mistake.” (Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey; Editing by Susan Thomas)