WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday reinforced his criticism of the Federal Reserve’s policy on raising interest rates, saying it takes away from the United States’ ‘big competitive edge’ and could hurt the U.S. economy.

Trump, in posts on Twitter, also accused the European Union and China of manipulating their currencies, adding: "As usual, not a level playing field."