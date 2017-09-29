FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump met former Fed Governor Warsh on potential Fed chairman job -source
September 29, 2017 / 2:16 PM / in 21 days

Trump met former Fed Governor Warsh on potential Fed chairman job -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump met with former Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh to discuss potentially being nominated as Fed chairman, a source familiar with the meeting said on Friday.

The White House would not confirm the topic of the conversation, saying only that the president met on Monday with Warsh at the White House.

Trump is considering a variety of choices to replace current Fed Chair Janet Yellen, whose term on the Fed expires on Jan. 31.

Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
