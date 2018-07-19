Trump says 'not thrilled' about interest rate hikes

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday told CNBC in an interview that he was “not thrilled” about the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to hike interest rates, according to the television network.

“I’m not thrilled,” he said in an interview, according to CNBC. “Because we go up and every time you go up they want to raise rates again. I don’t really — I am not happy about it. But at the same time I’m letting them do what they feel is best.” (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by David Alexander)