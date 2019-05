WASHINGTON, May 17 (Reuters) - The White House is considering Transportation Department Undersecretary Derek Kan for an opening on the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

Trump, who has repeatedly criticized the central bank’s policies, has two spots to fill on the Fed’s normally seven-person board. Any nominee would be subject to Senate confirmation. (Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann)