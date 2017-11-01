FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
White House has notified Powell it intends to nominate him as Fed Chair -WSJ
Sections
Featured
Medicaid crisis deepens after Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico
Medicaid crisis deepens after Hurricane Maria
Banks fearing North Korea hack ready defenses: cyber experts
Cyber Risk
Banks fearing North Korea hack ready defenses: cyber experts
New York attack suspect followed Islamic State plans
New York attack suspect followed Islamic State plans
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2017 / 8:42 PM / in 33 minutes

White House has notified Powell it intends to nominate him as Fed Chair -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The White House has notified Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell that it will nominate him as the next chair of the central bank, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The Journal said that President Donald Trump had spoken with Powell on Tuesday, a second unnamed source familiar with the matter told the newspaper.

Trump had settled on Powell to replace the incumbent Janet Yellen by Saturday, the newspaper said. A formal announcement will come on Thursday.

Janet Yellen’s term as Fed chair expires in February 2018.

Reporting by David Chance

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.