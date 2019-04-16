White House talking to other possible Fed candidates -Kudlow

WASHINGTON, April 16 (Reuters) - The White House is considering other possible candidates for the Federal Reserve Bank although President Donald Trump still backs his two potential nominees, Herman Cain and Stephen Moore, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday.

Kudlow, speaking to reporters at the White House, added that Trump’s picks are still going through the nominating process for the seats on the U.S. central bank’s board of governors. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Doina Chiacu Writing by Susan Heavey Editing by David Alexander)