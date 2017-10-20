FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yellen meeting with White House adviser Cohn on Friday -official
#Market News
October 20, 2017 / 4:39 PM / Updated a day ago

Yellen meeting with White House adviser Cohn on Friday -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen returned to the White House on Friday to have lunch with President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser, Gary Cohn, a White House official said, describing the meeting as “nothing out of the ordinary.”

Yellen had met with Trump on Thursday for an interview on her possible reappointment as chair of the U.S. central bank, and the news of her return to the White House, first reported by Bloomberg News, led to a drop in yields on U.S. government debt.

“She’s here for lunch with Gary, which she does from time to time,” the White House official told Reuters. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
