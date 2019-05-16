Financials
May 16, 2019 / 5:57 PM / Updated an hour ago

President Trump obtained a new 30-year mortgage in 2018 worth more than $5 mln

Ginger Gibson

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump obtained a new, 30-year mortgage in 2018 for a property he owned in West Palm Beach, Florida, according to new financial disclosures made public on Thursday by the Office of Government Ethics.

The mortgage is valued between $5 million and $25 million and has a 4.5 percent interest rate, according to the new filings. A real estate website lists the house, which is near the president’s beach front estate Mar-a-Lago overlooking the ocean, as being available for rent for about $81,000 a month.

Reporting by Ginger Gibson Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below