Trump says very happy about court of appeals decision on former aide Flynn

WASHINGTON, June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he was very happy about a U.S. appeals court decision that directed a federal judge to drop a criminal case against the president’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn for lying to the FBI.

In a 2-1 decision, a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled on Wednesday in favor of Flynn and the Trump administration, preventing District Judge Emmet Sullivan from exercising his discretion on whether to grant the department’s motion to clear Flynn, who twice pleaded guilty.