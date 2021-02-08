Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Business partner of Giuliani associate gets 1 year prison

By Reuters Staff

NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - A former business partner of Lev Parnas, a onetime associate of Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, was sentenced on Monday to one year and a day in prison for duping investors in a start-up insurer and lying to the Federal Election Commission.

David Correia, 45, had pleaded guilty in October to wire fraud conspiracy over his role in Fraud Guarantee, a Florida-based company created ostensibly to protect consumers from being defrauded. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

