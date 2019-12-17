Associate of Rudy Giuliani received $1 million payment from Ukrainian oligarch -prosecutor

Dec 17 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors said in court on Tuesday that Lev Parnas, an associate of U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, received a $1 million payment from Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash.

Prosecutors have said that Parnas, who has been charged with campaign finance violations, should have his bail revoked because he concealed the payment from them. Parnas has denied hiding the payment. (Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York; editing by Noeleen Walder and Grant McCool)