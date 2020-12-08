UPDATE 1-Trump lawyer Giuliani has 'improved significantly' after COVID-19 diagnosis, his son says

(Adds quote from tweet by Giuliani’s son)

Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, hospitalized with the coronavirus, has improved significantly and continues to recover, Giuliani’s son said on Twitter on Tuesday.

“He’s improved significantly over the last 48 hours and continues to get better,” Andrew Giuliani said of his father. “I can’t get him off the phone for the last day; the man never stops working!”