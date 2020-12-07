Trump says his attorney Giuliani is doing well, does not have fever

WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s hospitalized personal attorney Rudy Giuliani is doing well and does not have a temperature, the president said on Monday at the White House.

Giuliani the 76-year-old former New York City mayor tested positive for COVID-19, and is the latest in a long string of people close to the White House, including Trump himself, sickened in a pandemic that has killed more than 280,000 Americans. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Mike Stone in Washington, D.C.; Editing by Chris Reese)