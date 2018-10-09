FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 9, 2018 / 7:49 PM / in 3 hours

Trump says he would consider former adviser Powell for UN

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he would consider selecting former Goldman Sachs executive and White House adviser Dina Powell as the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, and he shot down speculation he would tap his daughter Ivanka for the post.

Trump spoke to reporters at the White House before departing for an event in Iowa, hours after announcing that current U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley would step down at the end of the year. He said Haley would help him make the final pick for her replacement. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

