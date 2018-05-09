FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2018 / 3:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-CIA nominee: US must do more vs China efforts to 'steal' technology

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with question about two companies)

WASHINGTON, May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s nominee to be CIA director, Gina Haspel, said on Wednesday the United States needs to do more to address what she described as China’s “overt and illicit efforts to steal” U.S. technology.

U.S. government agencies and members of Congress have recently made a series of moves aimed at stopping or reducing access by some Chinese firms to the U.S. economy amid allegations that they could be using the technology to spy on Americans or steal intellectual property.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio asked Haspel if she would use products from Huawei Technologies and ZTE Corp , two companies that U.S. officials have described as having links to the Chinese Communist party’s intelligence apparatus.

Haspel, who joked that she does not have a social media account, said she would not. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jeffrey Benkoe)

