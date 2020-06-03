Healthcare
Trump emerged without side effects from two-week course of malaria drug-doctor

WASHINGTON, June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump had no side effects from a two-week course of hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug that can cause heart problems that he used as a preventive measure against the coronavirus, his White House physician said on Wednesday.

The results of Trump’s annual physical found that the 73-year-old president remains healthy but picked up a pound and now weighs 244 pounds (110.68 kg) compared to 243 pounds (110.22 kg)last year.

Trump is regularly tested for the virus and has been negative each time, according to a summary of results by his physician, Sean Conley. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler)

