Judge rejects Massachusetts challenge to Trump birth control rules

BOSTON, March 12 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Monday rejected a lawsuit by Massachusetts’ attorney general challenging new rules by President Donald Trump’s administration that make it easier for employers to avoid providing insurance that covers women’s birth control.

U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton in Boston dismissed a lawsuit Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey filed after the administration announced rules allowing businesses or non-profits to obtain exemptions on moral or religious grounds.

The ruling came after two other judges in California and Pennsylvania in December issued preliminary injunctions blocking the Republican president’s administration from enforcing the rules, which it announced in October. (Reporting by Nate Raymond; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)