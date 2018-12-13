U.S. appeals court allows Trump birth control rules in some states

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Thursday narrowed a ruling that had blocked President Donald Trump’s administration from enforcing new rules that undermine an Obamacare requirement for employers to provide insurance that covers women’s birth control.

The lower court ruling had blocked the government from enforcing rules it announced last year allowing businesses or nonprofits to obtain exemptions on moral or religious grounds. On Thursday the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the injunction should not apply nationwide, but only apply to states that sued over the policy. (Reporting by Dan Levine Editing by Leslie Adler)