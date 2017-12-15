U.S. judge blocks Trump administration birth control rules

Dec 15 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Friday blocked President Donald Trump’s administration from moving forward with new rules that undermined an Obamacare requirement for employers to provide health insurance that covers women’s birth control.

U.S. District Judge Wendy Beetlestone in Philadelphia issued a preliminary injunction preventing enforcement of rules the administration announced in October that allowed businesses or non-profits to obtain exemptions on moral or religious grounds. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Leslie Adler)