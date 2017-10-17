FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump favors ex-pharma executive Azar for health secretary -Politico
October 17, 2017 / 7:32 PM / 5 days ago

Trump favors ex-pharma executive Azar for health secretary -Politico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is leaning toward naming former pharmaceutical industry executive Alex Azar as his pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, Politico reported on Tuesday, citing two White House officials.

Azar worked at HHS during the administration of President George W. Bush before joining drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co. He would replace Republican Tom Price, who resigned last month amid controversy over his heavy use of private and government jets for travel at taxpayer expense.

Neither Azar nor the White House immediately responded to requests for comment, Politico said. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

