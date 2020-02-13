Media News
February 13, 2020 / 3:29 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Former Trump aide Hicks to return to White House - administration official

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Hope Hicks, a one-time close aide to President Donald Trump, will return to the White House next month, a senior administration official said on Thursday.

Hicks, who was Trump’s campaign press secretary as well as his White House communications director until resigning in Feb. 2018, in June told a House of Representatives committee that Trump was serious in saying there was nothing wrong in accepting derogatory information about political opponents from a foreign government. Six months later Trump was impeached in the House of Representatives in part for asking Ukraine’s president to investigate the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, a potential 2020 election opponent. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Lisa Lambert Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below