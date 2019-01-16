U.S. watchdog cites constitutional concerns over Trump hotel lease

WASHINGTON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - There were “serious shortcomings” in the General Services Administration handling of President Donald Trump’s lease of a government-owned building that houses his Trump International Hotel in Washington, according to a U.S. government watchdog report released on Wednesday.

The GSA did not address constitutional issues involved in management of the lease, according to its inspector general’s report, and “the constitutional issues surrounding the president’s business interests in the lease remain unresolved.” (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander)