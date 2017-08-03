FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 hours ago
Trump tells Mexico's Peña Nieto wall funds will “work out...somehow” -report
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S.
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
Business
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
Reuters Focus
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 3, 2017 / 1:54 PM / 13 hours ago

Trump tells Mexico's Peña Nieto wall funds will “work out...somehow” -report

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump told Mexican President Peña Enrique Nieto earlier this year to stop publicly saying Mexico would not pay for a border wall and that funding would work out "somehow," the Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing transcripts of the January call.

The Post also reported details of another heated January phonecall that Trump had with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, during which the U.S. president characterized their conversation as "ridiculous." (Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.