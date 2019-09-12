U.S. House panel votes to ramp up Trump impeachment probe

WASHINGTON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee voted on Thursday to adopt a resolution intended to intensify its impeachment probe of Republican President Donald Trump.

Approved over unanimous Republican opposition, the measure allows the panel to designate hearings as impeachment proceedings, subject witnesses to more aggressive questioning and quicken the pace of an investigation that could lead to impeachment allegations against Trump by the end of the year. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Hugh Lawson)