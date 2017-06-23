Trump aide Juster to be nominated as U.S. ambassador to India: officials

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to nominate a top economic aide, Kenneth Juster, as the next U.S. ambassador to India, two senior White House officials said on Friday.

Juster is a top deputy on the White House National Economic Council. He is a familiar face among Indian officials, having chaired the U.S.-India High Technology Cooperation Group when Republican George W. Bush was president.

Trump is to play host to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House on Monday.