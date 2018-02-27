Senate Republican says challenging to pass U.S. infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate’s second highest-ranking Republican said on Tuesday it will be “challenging” to win approval of an infrastructure bill and added Congress may not pass legislation this year.

Senator John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, told reporters Tuesday that the Senate may not “have time to get to” infrastructure this year, his office confirmed.

President Donald Trump wants Congress to approve $200 billion in federal spending over 10 years designed to spur $1.5 trillion in infrastructure spending. But it faces strong opposition from Democrats. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)