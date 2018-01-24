FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2018 / 9:21 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump raises infrastructure investment plan to $1.7 trillion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that his long-awaited plan to help rebuild the nation’s infrastructure will result in about $1.7 trillion in overall investment over the next 10 years, a larger figure than he has previously announced.

The plan, which will be detailed in part at next week’s State of the Union address, “will actually probably end up being about $1.7 trillion,” Trump told a gathering of mayors at the White House. Trump had previously estimated that the plan, which is expected to feature a mix of federal and local investment, at $1 trillion. (Reporting by James Oliphant; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

