Trump to meet Democrats on infrastructure on April 30 -sources

WASHINGTON, April 23 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer will meet with President Donald Trump on April 30 at the White House over the fate of proposals to boost U.S. infrastructure repairs by at least $1 trillion, according to a congressional aide and an administration official.

Pelosi said in New York on Tuesday the meeting will happen next week. Trump, who vowed in 2016 as a candidate to back $1 trillion of infrastructure spending over 10 years, has been vague about his plans in recent months. “Both parties should be able to unite for a great rebuilding of America’s crumbling infrastructure,” Trump said in February during his State of the Union address. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)