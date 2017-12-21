FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Energy
December 21, 2017 / 4:12 PM / 2 days ago

Ireland gives Trump green light for wall at Irish golf course

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Ireland on Thursday gave the green light for a company owned by U.S. President Donald Trump to build a large sea wall at its golf course in the west of Ireland that environmental groups say could damage protected wildlife habitats.

The Trump International Golf Links Doonbeg, owned by the Trump Organization, received permission for two sea barriers of 630 metres and 260 metres in length, Clare County said in a statement. Local environmental groups had raised numerous objections to the plan. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.