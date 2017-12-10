FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israeli Defence Minister says hopes Palestinian protests waning
Sections
Featured
How Monsanto cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Trump attends civil rights museum opening
U.S.
Trump attends civil rights museum opening
U.N. envoy told N. Korea urgent need to open channels
World
U.N. envoy told N. Korea urgent need to open channels
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
December 10, 2017 / 6:00 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Israeli Defence Minister says hopes Palestinian protests waning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said on Sunday he hoped the violent protests by Palestinians against U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital were coming to an end.

“Our hope is that everything is calming down and that we are returning to a path of normal life without riots and without violence,” Lieberman told an interviewer on Army Radio.

Violence erupted for a third day in Gaza in response to Trump’s announcement on Wednesday in which he overturned decades of U.S. policy towards the Middle East, and Israeli air strikes killed two Palestinian gunmen on Saturday after militants fired rockets from the enclave into Israel on Friday. (Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.