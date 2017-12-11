REFILE-Russia's Putin: U.S. decision on Jerusalem is destabilising Middle East

(Refiles to change slug, text unchanged)

ANKARA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Russia and Turkey agree that a U.S. decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel is destabilising the situation in the Middle East, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

Speaking in Ankara alongside Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Putin also said Russia hoped to sign credit agreements for the defence industry with Turkey in the near future.