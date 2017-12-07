FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin, Erdogan voice "serious concern" over Trump's Jerusalem stance
December 7, 2017 / 6:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Putin, Erdogan voice "serious concern" over Trump's Jerusalem stance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone on Thursday and expressed serious concern about Washington’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

Both leaders agreed that further escalation of tensions in the Middle East cannot be allowed, and that the focus should be on finding compromises, including on Jerusalem’s status, the Kremlin said in a statement. (Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Alison Williams)

