FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Healthcare
April 24, 2018 / 10:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

White House doctor Jackson had clean background check from FBI -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 24 (Reuters) - White House physician Ronny Jackson, whose past conduct has come under scrutiny as President Donald Trump’s nominee to head the Veterans Affairs department, received a clean background check by the FBI, a White House official said on Tuesday.

The White House is mounting a defense of Jackson after senators postponed his confirmation hearing over allegations that surfaced about his conduct on overseas trips and the work environment in his office.

“He will certainly not be railroaded by a bitter ex-colleague who was removed from his job,” a White House official said, speaking on background. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.