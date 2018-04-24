White House doctor Jackson had clean background check from FBI -official

WASHINGTON, April 24 (Reuters) - White House physician Ronny Jackson, whose past conduct has come under scrutiny as President Donald Trump’s nominee to head the Veterans Affairs department, received a clean background check by the FBI, a White House official said on Tuesday.

The White House is mounting a defense of Jackson after senators postponed his confirmation hearing over allegations that surfaced about his conduct on overseas trips and the work environment in his office.

“He will certainly not be railroaded by a bitter ex-colleague who was removed from his job,” a White House official said, speaking on background. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton Editing by Chris Reese)