April 26, 2018 / 12:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

Jackson tells colleagues he may withdraw as Trump's VA nominee -Washington Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 25 (Reuters) - White House doctor Ronny Jackson has told colleagues he may withdraw as President Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

Citing two White House officials with knowledge of his deliberations, the Post said Jackson has grown frustrated with the nomination process. Jackson has faced allegations of questionable drug prescriptions, drunkenness and creating a hostile work environment. Jackson has denied the allegations.

Reporting by Eric Beech

