April 24, 2018 / 5:42 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump says veterans pick must decide whether to move forward

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said his presidential physician must decide whether or not to move forward as his nominee to lead the Veterans Affairs department, saying he had not heard about reported allegations of past behavior issues.

Speaking to reporters at a White House news conference, Trump said his pick, Ronny Jackson, was “one of the finest people that I have met” and “a great leader,” but that he did not want to put him through an ugly nomination process in the U.S. Senate. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Tim Ahmann Writing by Susan Heavey Editing by James Dalgleish)

